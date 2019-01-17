Congressman: Donald Trump Is 'Being A Man-Baby' Over The Shutdown

In an appearance on MSNBC Thursday, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) didn’t mince words.

“We are ready to take up any legislation that we think the president might sign or any legislation with sufficient votes to pass it without the president’s signature,” Kildee told host Katy Tur. “This is the president essentially being a man-baby.”

Kildee calls Trump response to Pelosi request to postpone SOTU just the President "being a man baby all over again" pic.twitter.com/RtYWCV5D5z — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 17, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent Trump a letter Wednesday asking that he postpone the State of the Union address due to security costs, as both the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security have been “hamstrung by furloughs.”

On Thursday, the White House sent Pelosi a letter of its own, not responding to her request, but rather postponing her scheduled delegation trip to Afghanistan by denying her use of a military plane. According to CNN, one White House official admitted the move was in retaliation for Pelosi’s letter.

Tur asked Kildee if he thought the White House’s move was a “good-faith effort” to encourage further negotiation by keeping Pelosi in Washington.

“It’s ridiculous,” Kildee said.

As of Thursday, the U.S. government shutdown was in its 27th day.