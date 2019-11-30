Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) on Friday became the latest political figure to expose how what GOP members of Congress are saying about President Donald Trump in public is in stark contrast to their condemnation of him in private.

“The Ukraine issue is the one that has unified not only Democrats but many Americans across the political spectrum, even many Republicans, honestly, who are afraid to come out and say how wrong they think this is,” he said on CNN’s “Outfront.”

Kildee referred to ex-Rep. Charlie Dent’s (R-Pa.) claim on Thursday that Republicans are in private “absolutely disgusted and exhausted by the president’s behavior” over the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment inquiry into Trump that it prompted, but are unwilling to speak out over fears of losing Trump’s support.

“I’ve had those same conversations (with Republicans),” said Kildee. “I’m not going to out them, because I think it’s up to them to speak their own truth. But I will say this, many of my Republican colleagues have tremendous courage in the elevator on the way to the second floor where the floor of the House is, and somehow leave that courage behind when they walk onto the floor of the House.”

“This is a moment I think they are really going to have to think about,” he added. “In retrospect, 15 or 20 years from now, are they actually going to want to have to explain to their children and grandchildren why they thought that the president was actually OK when he tried to trade American national security to investigate one of his political opponents and then obstructed the process of actually looking at that question? I don’t think that’s a place they’re going to want to be.”

Check out the clip here:

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) earlier this month told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that “most Republican senators, when you talk to them individually, quietly, will acknowledge that Trump is a racist.”

“They’ll acknowledge that Trump is a misogynist, they’ll acknowledge he has trouble telling the truth,” he added.