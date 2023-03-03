Twitter Hilariously Defends Dan Levy After He Got Dragged Into The Weeknd's Drama

Dan Levy attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020. Rich Fury/VF20 via Getty Images

We’d imagine Dan Levy was not expecting to get involved in this schitt storm.

Rolling Stone published a disturbing report Wednesday in which anonymous cast and crew members who worked on “The Idol” compared the upcoming HBO series to “sexual torture porn.” These sources also told the magazine that production became a “shitshow” after “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson replaced the series’ original director.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who co-created the series and co-stars in it, didn’t seem too thrilled about the damaging exposé.

Advertisement

He responded to the piece on Wednesday by tagging the magazine on social media and writing:

“.@RollingStone did we upset you?”

Also included in his post is a snippet from a scene in “The Idol” that features Tesfaye’s character, Tedros, a cult leader, and Jocelyn, a pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp. In the scene, the pair are speaking with a publicist, played by Levy.

During the conversation, the publicist is trying to talk Jocelyn into doing a cover feature with Rolling Stone magazine.

“Rolling Stone? Aren’t they a little irrelevant?” Tedros says in the clip.

Jocelyn then suggests that the magazine is “a little past its prime,” with Tedros adding: “Nobody cares about Rolling Stone.”

Advertisement

Tedros then opens his phone to compare the magazine’s 6 million Instagram followers with Jocelyn’s 78 million.

Tesfaye’s post wasn’t the serve he thought it was, and “Schitt’s Creek” fans weren’t thrilled that Levy got dragged into the “Blinding Lights” singer’s drama. Although Levy did sign on to do the show, his fans were quick to defend him:

canadian royalty dan levy getting caught in the crossfire because you had to post your shady asf comeback omg @JustinTrudeau DO SOMETHING https://t.co/vyIJK799dS — kathleen (@fordhoIden) March 2, 2023

Me to Dan Levy pic.twitter.com/3SzKczVkm8 — Dave Rhinna (@MetalDave815) March 1, 2023

I hate every part of this, but especially the irony of having Dan Levy play a long suffering publicist when any competent publicist would have told him what a bad idea it would be to post this! https://t.co/xvuZ6M9KGQ — Emilio Herce (@emilioherce) March 2, 2023

Advertisement

dan levy get behind me rn pic.twitter.com/etLCkcIhd0 — char (@manprkins) March 1, 2023

i'm just going to pretend that the reason Dan Levy is trending is because he's confirming a Schitt's Creek revival ✌ — david rose is king (@iamdwelling) March 2, 2023

dan levy blink if youre in distress https://t.co/ujOCJj0M4e — ppeuppeu 🦝 (@banoffeepiesimp) March 2, 2023

Others pointed out that Tesfaye’s and Depp’s acting in the scene was subpar to that of the “Schitt’s Creek” star.

Do you think Dan Levy’s back hurts? From carrying all the acting in this scene? https://t.co/XTkPq3uu9c pic.twitter.com/Kg0QHGQWEr — His Silly Rabbit ✨ (@tsvarakad3nga) March 2, 2023

Advertisement

Dan Levy absolutely fighting for his life to make this scene feel like it takes place on planet Earth. https://t.co/NBWmW3YrQs — The King of Burbank (@akingofburbank) March 2, 2023

Acted by Siri, Alexa, and Dan Levy. — Future Dr. Weknowdis (@JimmyDanielle7) March 2, 2023

Ah yes owning Rolling Stone by



*checks notes*



Posting a badly written scene with acting from the leads so poor that Dan Levy looks like Laurence Olivier in comparison https://t.co/j21ngXBEIK — Austin Butler’s Campaign Manager (@shelbyboring) March 1, 2023

HuffPost has reached out to Levy for comment but did not receive an immediate response.