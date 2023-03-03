Twitter Hilariously Defends Dan Levy After He Got Dragged Into The Weeknd's Drama

We’d imagine Dan Levy was not expecting to get involved in this schitt storm.
Rolling Stone published a disturbing report Wednesday in which anonymous cast and crew members who worked on “The Idol” compared the upcoming HBO series to “sexual torture porn.” These sources also told the magazine that production became a “shitshow” after “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson replaced the series’ original director.
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who co-created the series and co-stars in it, didn’t seem too thrilled about the damaging exposé.
He responded to the piece on Wednesday by tagging the magazine on social media and writing:
“.@RollingStone did we upset you?”
Also included in his post is a snippet from a scene in “The Idol” that features Tesfaye’s character, Tedros, a cult leader, and Jocelyn, a pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp. In the scene, the pair are speaking with a publicist, played by Levy.
During the conversation, the publicist is trying to talk Jocelyn into doing a cover feature with Rolling Stone magazine.
“Rolling Stone? Aren’t they a little irrelevant?” Tedros says in the clip.
Jocelyn then suggests that the magazine is “a little past its prime,” with Tedros adding: “Nobody cares about Rolling Stone.”
Tedros then opens his phone to compare the magazine’s 6 million Instagram followers with Jocelyn’s 78 million.
Tesfaye’s post wasn’t the serve he thought it was, and “Schitt’s Creek” fans weren’t thrilled that Levy got dragged into the “Blinding Lights” singer’s drama. Although Levy did sign on to do the show, his fans were quick to defend him:
Others pointed out that Tesfaye’s and Depp’s acting in the scene was subpar to that of the “Schitt’s Creek” star.
HuffPost has reached out to Levy for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
We’re just hoping Levy checks into the Rosebud Motel whenever “The Idol” premieres, so he can lie low for a while.