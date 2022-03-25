Dan Rather Has 2 Burning Questions For Clarence Thomas Amid New Revelations

Dan Rather, Clarence Thomas Getty Images

Veteran broadcaster Dan Rather made a career out of asking questions.

But in light of new revelations about Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the longtime TV news anchor had just two:

What does Clarence Thomas know? And when did he know it? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 25, 2022

On Thursday, it was revealed that Ginni Thomas sent some two dozen off-the-rails text messages loaded with wild conspiracy theories about the 2020 election to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as she urged him to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“We already knew a lot about this storyline, but today proved that there still is a potential for surprise — or more accurately, horror,” Rather wrote in a followup on Substack. “This is a smoking gun in the form of text messages between Ms. Thomas and the White House chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows.”

Rather called the Jan. 6 insurrection a “coup attempt” and said the Big Lie about the 2020 election has become “gospel for much of the Republican Party.”

But the revelations about Ginni Thomas raise those two questions for her husband given a key Supreme Court decision earlier this year.

The court rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to block Congress from getting White House records related to Jan. 6.

There was just one dissenter: Clarence Thomas.

Rather wonders if Thomas had been trying to protect his wife.

“What else might he know?” he asked. “Recusal is a bare minimum. The questions go much deeper.”

The Supreme Court said on Sunday that Thomas was hospitalized for an infection, improving and expected to be released within a day or two.