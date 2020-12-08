When it comes to mocking and criticizing President Donald Trump’s postelection antics, Dan Rather has of late been on something of a roll.
On Monday, the veteran newsman dinged the outgoing president’s desperate attempts to cling to power with this tweet:
Throughout December, Rather has used a series of pithy posts on the social media platform to call out Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud, pardoning of allies and his supporters’ refusal to doubt his reality-defying claims. Many of Rather’s tweets have gone viral.
Rather’s most succinct riposte for Trump, however, came in November just days after Joe Biden was projected to become the next president:
