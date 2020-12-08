When it comes to mocking and criticizing President Donald Trump’s postelection antics, Dan Rather has of late been on something of a roll.

On Monday, the veteran newsman dinged the outgoing president’s desperate attempts to cling to power with this tweet:

Worst farewell tour. Ever. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 7, 2020

Throughout December, Rather has used a series of pithy posts on the social media platform to call out Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud, pardoning of allies and his supporters’ refusal to doubt his reality-defying claims. Many of Rather’s tweets have gone viral.

I think Donald Trump’s mantra for his lies about election fraud can be boiled down to some version of “You will not replace us.” — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 1, 2020

Can’t we get to the point in this movie where Toto pulls the green curtain? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 2, 2020

Why is the Trump White House suddenly a very polite place to work? Everyone’s going around saying “pardon me.” — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 2, 2020

Is anyone else getting tired of the headlines: Election Results Are Still The Same As They Were Weeks Ago When Everyone Who Doesn’t Wear Tinfoil on Their Head Knew Biden Won? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 2, 2020

Enough is enough. And it's been enough, for long enough. Enough said. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 4, 2020

I checked with medical experts and apparently you CAN physically wear a mask AND a tinfoil hat at the same time. Just clearing that up in case anybody was wondering. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 5, 2020

Now is the winter of our discontent. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 5, 2020

A reminder that elected officials regularly booked on TV news shows used that platform to tell the American public that the virus would magically disappear after the election. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 5, 2020

Wine gets better with age. Whining gets old real quick. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 6, 2020

Governance > Grievance — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 6, 2020

If it’s anything like Trump University was fo higher education, the library will have as many books as a demolition derby. https://t.co/ZSiZmKyPny — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 7, 2020

Rather’s most succinct riposte for Trump, however, came in November just days after Joe Biden was projected to become the next president:

Dude. You lost. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 13, 2020