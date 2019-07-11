Veteran journalist Dan Rather has likened President Donald Trump’s most recent bid to spin the narrative on his environmental record to a “crime scene.”

The former CBS news anchor took aim at Trump after the president used a speech at the White House on Monday to play down his administration’s attacks on environmental protections.

Rather tweeted Wednesday that if he’d submitted Trump’s “outrageous” address to his high school English teacher, “she would have spilled so much red ink marking it up it would have looked like a crime scene.”

“And indeed it was a crime, against facts, science and the health of our planet,” he added.

Rather had earlier tweeted that Trump “claiming to be a steward of the environment would be a joke if it wasn’t such a deadly serious lie.”

