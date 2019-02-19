Veteran journalist Dan Rather offered up a tasty retort to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to pay for his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The former CBS news anchor on Monday reacted to Trump’s startling admission that he “didn’t need to” declare the emergency with the following tweet:

"I didn't need to do this" is something I occasionally say after ordering dessert, not after ordering national emergencies. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 18, 2019

In 2018, Rather coined the “Flock of Felons” nickname to describe the people that Trump surrounds himself with, a moniker that subsequently went viral.

His latest Trump-themed quip spread similarly online, with actress and singer Nancy Sinatra calling it “brilliant.”

Brilliant! — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) February 18, 2019

Brulee burn! — Sean Kelley McKeever (@seankmckeever) February 18, 2019