Veteran journalist Dan Rather offered up a tasty retort to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to pay for his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The former CBS news anchor on Monday reacted to Trump’s startling admission that he “didn’t need to” declare the emergency with the following tweet:
In 2018, Rather coined the “Flock of Felons” nickname to describe the people that Trump surrounds himself with, a moniker that subsequently went viral.
His latest Trump-themed quip spread similarly online, with actress and singer Nancy Sinatra calling it “brilliant.”