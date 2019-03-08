Rather railed against “the lightness of the sentence” on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” calling it “a straight rebuke” to special counsel Robert Mueller.

“It’s an in-your-face, shame-on-you statement from the judge to Mueller,” Rather continued. He described it as “a slap on the wrist” to “a big-time criminal” and “a minor sentence for another elite, well-connected, Washington big-shot.”

“I will say that, you know, a lot of black kids in the projects routinely get worse sentences than Manafort has gotten, and a lot of white kids on drug charges do the same,” Rather added.

Sentencing guidelines had called for Manafort — who was found guilty on a slew of charges including bank fraud and filing false tax returns — to be jailed for between 19 and 24 years.