Dan Rather Accuses Mitch McConnell Of Being Part Of Donald Trump 'Cult'

Legendary newsman Dan Rather on Sunday accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) of being part of the troubling “cult” of President Donald Trump.

“Increasingly, President Trump’s support seems cultish,” Rather told Brian Stelter on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” noting: “I’m not the only one making this observation.”

It’s “all about him, it’s not about the policy, it’s not about the standards of politics,” he explained.

“Cults generally don’t end well,” he said, echoing a tweet he posted Friday.

I have covered many cults. Some end with a bang, others with whimper. But they invariably end. The question is how much damage they leave in their wake. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 15, 2019

Asked by Stelter if he considered McConnell part of the cult, Rather said: “The short answer is yes.”

Rather said the question lawmakers have to decide for impeachment is if Trump tried to “bribe” a foreign government with military aid to investigate a political rival, and if he tried to “intimidate witnesses.” He added: “I’d say history is closing in on him, facts are closing in” on Trump. But Rather said he doubts the Senate will hold a “real” impeachment trial.

The cult concept appears to part a growing narrative about the president’s pull on the Republican Party and his supporters. Sources told Vanity Fair for an article last week that conservative attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has complained that his wife is part of the Trump “cult.”

Check out Rather’s comments in the video above.