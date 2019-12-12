The “Survivor” reality show permanently removed contestant Dan Spilo during Wednesday’s episode due to what CBS said was “another incident” that occurred off-camera “and did not involve a player.”

Spilo, a Hollywood talent manager, had been accused of inappropriately touching female contestants previously, but was permitted to remain in the reality TV game until now.

On Wednesday, as seen in the clip above, host Jeff Probst told the remaining players that he had news to share, which immediately sparked someone to say, “Where’s Dan?”

“So I just spoke privately with Dan and I want to update you guys,” Probst said. “A decision has been made and Dan will not be returning to the game. He won’t be coming back to camp. He won’t be on the jury. He’s gone.”

CBS’s explanation for Spilo’s departure came in the form of a title card, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player,” the message read.

At one point earlier in the show’s 39th season (and 19th year), Spilo told fellow players he was “terribly sorry” for making anyone uncomfortable and was allowed to continue playing, The New York Times noted.

But, Kellee Kim, a former contestant who told Spilo on-air that his touching made her uncomfortable, said Wednesday that his behavior shouldn’t have been allowed to go on for so long.

My thoughts on tonight's episode of @survivorcbs and Dan Spilo's removal for another incident of inappropriate touching. #Survivor39 pic.twitter.com/nfo9Q5ojLP — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) December 12, 2019

Spilo denied any wrongdoing.