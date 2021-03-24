Comedian Dana Carvey does one mean impression of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Carvey channeled the nation’s top infectious diseases expert to hilarious effect on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

And, as host Stephen Colbert noted, it was straight out of “The Godfather.”

“I gotta be honest with you ... it’ll be OK if it goes on a few more months, alright,” Carvey said, mimicking Fauci commenting on the coronavirus pandemic.

“I get a good table, people love me. I get fan mails. I mean, you know, I go on CNN every night,” he continued. “I’m feeling pretty good about myself. I’m getting frisky with the wife, you know? It’s a lot different. She was having sex with Dr. Anthony Fauci, now she’s banging a fucking star.”

“You know what, don’t fuck with me,” Carvey later added, after explaining how he wanted to fuse Fauci’s friendly demeanor with a “tough guy” image for the impersonation.

Carvey also mimicked President Joe Biden, reimagining him as “the gentle father to the country when he looks like the alien who came off the spaceship in ‘Close encounters.’”

Watch from the 4:45 mark here: