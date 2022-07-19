Entertainment

‘Kimmel’ Host Dana Carvey Reveals Which Of His Iconic Characters Is Now In Jail

The former "Saturday Night Live" star has some "where are they now" updates on his most memorable characters.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Dana Carvey on Monday night revisited some of his classic “Saturday Night Live” characters.

But he didn’t just do the voices.

He also had some “where are they now” updates for several of them.

“The Church Lady is in jail!” he announced to cheers from the audience. “The Church Lady is in jail for defrauding members of her mega-church. And we still have no idea where she was on Jan. 6.”

Then he launched into the Church Lady voice with a message for the vacationing Kimmel:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

