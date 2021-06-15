Dana Carvey brought back his impression of President Joe Biden on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

And the line that garnered the most applause from Colbert’s first live audience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic involved a ding at Republicans and Biden’s own gaffes.

“Words, they’re like Republicans,” said Carvey as Biden. “They don’t want to work with me but I keep on trying anyway.”

There were also digs at “bananas” Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and a crack about the different “flavors” of COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the video here: