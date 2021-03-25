Dana Carvey nailed his impression of President Joe Biden on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
The “Saturday Night Live” alum channeled Biden as “the gentle father to the country and he looks like the alien who came off the spaceship in ‘Close Encounters’” in an interview that aired Tuesday.
Carvey mimicked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, in the same video.
Watch from the 6:30 mark here:
On Wednesday, the CBS show released an extra segment showing Carvey reimagining the commander-in-chief.
Watch from the 1:30 mark here:
Twitter users were impressed:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter