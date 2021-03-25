Dana Carvey nailed his impression of President Joe Biden on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum channeled Biden as “the gentle father to the country and he looks like the alien who came off the spaceship in ‘Close Encounters’” in an interview that aired Tuesday.

Carvey mimicked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, in the same video.

On Wednesday, the CBS show released an extra segment showing Carvey reimagining the commander-in-chief.

Twitter users were impressed:

Dana Carvey's impressions are the best. He gets to the essence so fast. He doesn't even need actual words. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) March 24, 2021

Dana Carvey’s Biden is A+. He’s so cool. pic.twitter.com/0f0gmYC85Y — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) March 24, 2021

Really enjoyed my pal @danacarvey’s killer Biden impression!



pic.twitter.com/RqC0lwLeMa — Darrell Hammond (@DarrellCHammond) March 25, 2021

Dana Carvey is a master on figuring out how to create a character out of an impression. https://t.co/kvgVMDqRFQ — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) March 24, 2021