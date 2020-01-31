Bogus John Bolton Teases Trump Revelations In Off-The-Rails Interview

And it didn’t take long for the spoof interview between Carvey’s version of the former White House national security adviser and host Stephen Colbert to go off the rails.

Carvey as Bolton teased what he may say if allowed to testify at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, previewed his upcoming book that reportedly confirms the Democrats’ case for Trump’s impeachment and lifted the lid on his relationship with his mustache ― which at one point he aggressively ripped off, only to reveal another one underneath.