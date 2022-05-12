Dana Carvey Tells The Wild Story Of A Gun-Toting Mickey Rooney On 1982 Sitcom

Dana Carvey was a few years away from breaking out on “Saturday Night Live” when he accepted the role of Mickey Rooney’s grandson on the 1982 NBC sitcom “One of the Boys.”

The sitcom, which also starred Nathan Lane, was canceled after 13 episodes, but it left Carvey with wild memories of Rooney, whose Hollywood glory days had faded. (Watch the video below.)

“Mickey was the craziest person I’ve ever met,” Carvey said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday. “I mean, he was brilliant, but he had a .38 revolver and he’d wave it around.”

“They’re not gonna get me,” Rooney would say, according to Carvey. “They come for me, I’ll plug ’em!”

The “Wayne’s World” alum said Rooney would walk the hallways of Rockefeller Center declaring that he was once the “No. 1 star in the world.”

“You hear me ... the world!”

Of course, Carvey, whose impersonation of President George H. W. Bush was a highlight of his 1986-93 tenure at “SNL,” did a dead-on impression of Rooney as he recounted the star’s antics.

The short-lived “One of the Boys” was filmed just two floors below “Saturday Night Live,” so Carvey would visit the set and watch Eddie Murphy and Joe Piscopo rehearse.

“I was thinking, ’Damn, I really wanna get up two floors,’ and it took me six years,” Carvey said.

Fast-forward to 9:20 for Carvey’s recollections of Rooney:

