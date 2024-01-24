Dana Carvey’s Son Dex’s Cause Of Death Confirmed

The official cause of death for Dana Carvey’s eldest son, Dex Carvey, has been released.
The 32-year-old reportedly died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine, according to a coroner’s report obtained Tuesday by People. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the manner of death was accidental.
The report arrived two months after Dana Carvey and his wife Paula Zwagerman broke the news.
“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years.”
The statement continued, “He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too.”
Law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time that paramedics had responded to a call from his girlfriend. They reportedly arrived at his Los Angeles home around 10 p.m. on Nov. 15, when Dex Carvey was locked in his bathroom unresponsive and could not be revived.
His parents noted at the time that he “loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend” and remembered him as “a beautiful person” whose handmade birthday cards “are a treasure.” They concluded with a somber pledge of solidarity with anyone struggling with addiction.
Dex Carvey’s death came mere months after “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose at 25 years old and mere weeks before country singer Jelly Roll testified on Capitol Hill about the fentanyl crisis “crippling our nation.”
The “Saturday Night Live” alum said earlier this month that his pain is shared by “millions” of others who’ve lost someone to fentanyl. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 75% of the 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 involved an opioid.
A comic as well, Carvey opened up for his father’s 2016 Netflix special, “Straight White Male.”
Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.