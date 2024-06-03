This New Cult Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.

This new docuseries premiered on May 29 and focuses on the Los Angles talent management company 7M Films, which represents TikTok personalities and has been accused of being a cult. The three-part series dives into the company’s CEO Robert Shinn, who also founded the controversial Shekinah Church, and Miranda Derrick, a dancer and TikTokker believed to be a victim of the alleged cult.

“Dancing for the Devil” features interviews with Derrick’s parents and sister, along with former members of 7M and Shekinah Church.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Paramount+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Another docuseries is trending on Max. “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter” was released on the platform over two nights from May 27 to May 28.

The four-part series from Investigation Discovery explores the lives of pop stars Nick and Aaron Carter ― from their rise to fame to the many controversies surrounding the brothers. “Fallen Idols” covers substance misuse issues, sexual assault allegations and mental health struggles, but critics have questioned its approach to such serious subject matter.

“Mayor of Kingstown” returned for a third season on Paramount+ on June 2.

Set in a fictional Michigan town, the crime thriller stars Jeremy Renner as the patriarch of a powerful family in control of the community’s main industry: it’s prison system. The show was created by “Yellowstone” showrunner Taylor Sheridan and actor Hugh Dillon.

The British legal thriller “The Killing Kind” joined Hulu on May 14 after premiering on Paramount+ in September 2023.

Emma Appleton plays a lawyer who is stalked by a former criminal client (played by Colin Morgan) who she got too close to. Based on a bestselling book, “The Killing Kind” consists of six episodes all about 45-minutes long.

“Drops of God” is trending on Apple TV+ following announcement that the show has been renewed for a second season.

Loosely based on a Japanese manga series, the drama premiered in April 2023 to mostly positive reviews. The plot revolves around the daughter of a famous wine critic who must face her father’s protégé in order to claim her inheritance.