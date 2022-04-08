‘Dancing With the Stars’ Waltzing Away From ABC To Disney+

“Dancing With the Stars” will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network’s corporate sibling. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP) via Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Dancing With the Stars” will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network’s corporate sibling.

The competition series, which debuted on the broadcast network in 2005, will be on Disney+ starting this fall in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Friday.

It will be the first live series on Disney+, said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. The program received a two-season order from Disney+.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Daniel said in a statement.

The platform switch comes as ABC looks ahead to NFL games next season that will air on Monday night, the time period that’s belonged to “Dancing With the Stars.”