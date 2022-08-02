Dane Cook Engaged To 23-Year-Old Girlfriend After 5 Years Together

Dane Cook is cooking up some side-eyes on social media.
The 50-year-old told People in an exclusive published Tuesday that he is engaged to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor. He popped the question on July 13 in York Beach, Maine — in the same spot by Cape Neddick Point where he said he previously spread his late mom’s ashes.
“The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped. I couldn’t have asked for the moment to have been more perfect. All that was going through my brain was, ‘Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?’” Taylor told People of the moment Cook popped the question.
The couple has been dating publicly for five years.
The comedian spoke about his relationship with Taylor during an Instagram Q&A in 2018 with fans, saying the two met at a game night he was hosting at his place.
“We were friends for a while and soon after fell in like with each and then upgraded to love,” he said at the time.
It’s unclear how long the friendship “for a while” portion of their relationship lasted.
Meanwhile, people had quite a bit to say about the couple’s engagement on Twitter — and it wasn’t exactly “congrats.” Read the posts below.