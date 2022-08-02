Dane Cook Engaged To 23-Year-Old Girlfriend After 5 Years Together

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor in 2019. Matthew Simmons via Getty Images

Dane Cook is cooking up some side-eyes on social media.

The 50-year-old told People in an exclusive published Tuesday that he is engaged to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor. He popped the question on July 13 in York Beach, Maine — in the same spot by Cape Neddick Point where he said he previously spread his late mom’s ashes.

“The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped. I couldn’t have asked for the moment to have been more perfect. All that was going through my brain was, ‘Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?’” Taylor told People of the moment Cook popped the question.

The couple has been dating publicly for five years.

The comedian spoke about his relationship with Taylor during an Instagram Q&A in 2018 with fans, saying the two met at a game night he was hosting at his place.

“We were friends for a while and soon after fell in like with each and then upgraded to love,” he said at the time.

It’s unclear how long the friendship “for a while” portion of their relationship lasted.

Meanwhile, people had quite a bit to say about the couple’s engagement on Twitter — and it wasn’t exactly “congrats.” Read the posts below.

Look who's engaged to the woman he started seeing when she was 18, and he was 45. Totally not weird.https://t.co/4EM3vuthiR — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) August 2, 2022

Cut Dane Cook some slack. His only choice was to date someone too young to have heard of him. https://t.co/yaeX4NeGgE — Gameday Milk (@GamedayMilk) August 2, 2022

Dane Cook's fiancee is 23, he's 50, and they've been together for 5 years. pic.twitter.com/YR2iRvIAoH — Acey Deecey 🚀🚀 (@mcgarrygirl78) August 2, 2022

Dane Cook picking up girls who only know him as a voice in disney’s PLANES franchise https://t.co/jdgEisqaAY — THE E.T. ENTHUSIAST (@WesleyBout) August 2, 2022

It’s hard to make fun of this because I also loved Dane cook when I was 18. pic.twitter.com/MEgy9go0Fj — Blake Hammond — Boston 8/5-8/6 (@BigRadMachine) August 2, 2022

Dane Cook having dated an 18 year old when he was 45 is about the most Dane Cook thing I really could expect of him. — Randy Milholland (@choochoobear) August 2, 2022