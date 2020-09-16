Kazakh teen Daneliya Tuleshova performed last in the “America’s Got Talent” semifinal on Tuesday — and she made a lasting impression.

The 14-year-old sang Jessie J’s “Who You Are” and earned a standing ovation from the judges, Gold Derby reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, Tuleshova’s performance is by far the night’s most popular on YouTube. (Watch below.)

She started out slowly but picked up steam on the high notes. Panelists Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum heaped praise on the youngster, who previously performed Faouzia’s “Tears of Gold” and Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” in the NBC competition.

Tuleshova is no talent-show neophyte, having placed sixth in the 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, Billboard noted. She also won “The Voice Kids” in Ukraine, according to her Twitter profile.

The Season 15 champ will be named next Wednesday.