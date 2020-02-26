Style & Beauty

The World Is Giving Us So Many Men In Dangly Earrings Right Now

Meet your new h-ear-oes: BTS, Dwyane Wade and *checks notes* John C. Reilly's son, Leo Reilly.

Listen closely ― can you hear that? It’s the sound of beautiful, dangly little earrings hanging off the single ear of many a stylish man over these past few months.

These studs ― Dwyane Wade, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, the list goes on — have adopted the delightful trend, just like George Michael before them.

It’s part of the shifting way we think about men’s fashion (for the better, if you ask us). In a November 2019 New York Times piece examining the trend’s rising popularity, Nick Paget, senior men’s wear editor at fashion forecasting firm WSGN explained things.

“We’ve been talking for a couple of seasons about a different kind of masculinity — soft but not fragile,” he said. “It’s for men who aren’t afraid of experimenting with their look and will probably have enlightened views on gender roles, or at least be comfortable enough with their own sexuality.”

The news further pierced its way into our hearts Monday, when social media became privy to Leo Reilly, John C. Reilly’s strikingly handsome son who, you guessed it, wears a dangly earring.

And don’t be surprised if you start seeing men in ear candy with more regularity. The impact is real.

Take a look at these h-ear-oes in all their dangly glory below.

Dwyane Wade
Michael Reaves via Getty Images
Dwyane Wade and his earring at this jersey retirement ceremony in Miami on Feb. 22.
Harry Styles
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Harry Styles and his earring at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2019.
BTS
Rich Fury via Getty Images
RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, members of BTS, at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019.
Lil Nas X
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Lil Nas X at the Tom Ford show in Hollywood, California on Feb. 7.
Leo Reilly
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Leo Reilly at the Calvin Luo show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 18, 2018.
George Michael
Michael Putland via Getty Images
George Michael seen during his Faith World Tour in 1998.
