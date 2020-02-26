The World Is Giving Us So Many Men In Dangly Earrings Right Now

Listen closely ― can you hear that? It’s the sound of beautiful, dangly little earrings hanging off the single ear of many a stylish man over these past few months.

These studs ― Dwyane Wade, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, the list goes on — have adopted the delightful trend, just like George Michael before them.

It’s part of the shifting way we think about men’s fashion (for the better, if you ask us). In a November 2019 New York Times piece examining the trend’s rising popularity, Nick Paget, senior men’s wear editor at fashion forecasting firm WSGN explained things.

“We’ve been talking for a couple of seasons about a different kind of masculinity — soft but not fragile,” he said. “It’s for men who aren’t afraid of experimenting with their look and will probably have enlightened views on gender roles, or at least be comfortable enough with their own sexuality.”

The news further pierced its way into our hearts Monday, when social media became privy to Leo Reilly, John C. Reilly’s strikingly handsome son who, you guessed it, wears a dangly earring.

so, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly’s son pic.twitter.com/22xQgpnlMP — Zeba Blay (@zblay) February 25, 2020

And don’t be surprised if you start seeing men in ear candy with more regularity. The impact is real.

My main man @DwyaneWade has me doing dangly earring research 👂 pic.twitter.com/VgncCnKiPv — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) February 24, 2020

A girl at Happy Hour said my sword earring was sexy and I proceeded to drop my tequila shot so yeah New York is pretty great — 🌑 (@Kofie) February 8, 2020

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN WITH DANGLY EARRINGS

MEN- — yung milly (@theluvkatz) February 21, 2020

Dwyane Wade is wearing a dangling earring on Inside the NBA. the floodgates have opened — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) February 5, 2020

Take a look at these h-ear-oes in all their dangly glory below.