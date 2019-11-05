Virginia Reelects Danica Roem, First Transgender Member Of The State Assembly

Cindy Ord via Getty Images Danica Roem speaks at TLC's Give a Little Awards 2019 in October in New York City.

Danica Roem made history again on Tuesday, becoming the first transgender lawmaker in Virginia’s state history to win her reelection campaign for the General Assembly, according to The New York Times. She will keep her seat in the House of Delegates, representing the state’s 13th District.

Roem was previously elected in 2017, ousting Republican Del. Bob Marshall by more than 2,000 votes. Marshall referred to himself in 2006 as “chief homophobe” and sponsored the state’s failed transphobic “bathroom bill.” He also donated $3,000 to the campaign of Roem opponent Kelly McGinn.

While Roem focused much of her first term on issues of local infrastructure, she has become a rising star in national politics, speaking out against President Donald Trump, marching in major protests and attending the American Music Awards with Demi Lovato. Major Democratic groups, including EMILY’s List and the Human Rights Campaign, donated to Roem’s reelection bid.

Roem tweeted to her constituents on Tuesday night, thanking them for “the confidence you’ve shown in my team and me by such an overwhelming margin.”

Roem won by 57%.

To the people of the 13th District:

Thank you so much for the confidence you've shown in my team and me by such an overwhelming margin.

I'm grateful to represent you because of who you are - never despite it. #NoH8

I'll see you Nov. 20 at our next #fixRoute28 public hearing. — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) November 6, 2019

Roem’s second term in the House of Delegates will formally start in January and last for two years. The state has no term limits on the position. Before Roem was elected, Marshall had held the seat for 26 years.

