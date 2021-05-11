Former Massachusetts Police Officer Sentenced For Child Sexual Assault

Hampden County District Attorney Former Massachusetts police officer Daniel Cintron was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer convicted last month of sexually assaulting a child was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to three years in prison.

Ex-Springfield officer Daniel Cintron was convicted in a jury-waived trial of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of intimidation of a witness, the Hampden district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was cleared of more than a dozen other charges.

Cintron has been in custody since 2018 when he was charged with raping three girls.

But a jury in 2019 acquitted him of the rape charges while deadlocking on the remaining charges.

His second trial was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope this verdict brings justice to all of the victims and families involved in this case,” District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.

Cintron is still awaiting trial in a separate matter concerning a confrontation with a teen at a city mall in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty.

He was fired in 2018.