Daniel Craig Shares Some Blunt Advice For The Next James Bond

Daniel Craig pulled no punches when asked to share some advice for the next James Bond.

“There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one is don’t be shit,” Craig told actor Kevin Hart on his SiriusXM show “Straight From the Hart” on Thursday.

“I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward,” continued Craig, whose final appearance as the fictional British spy is in the newly-released “No Time To Die.”

“I mean, I just committed myself to it as much as I possibly could and tried to sort of elevate it as much as I could,” he added. “I hope I’ve left it in a good place and I hope the next person can just make it fly.”

Craig brushed off a question about who could succeed him in the role, though.

Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Henry Golding and Henry Cavill have all been tipped to take over. Rumors of a female Bond have been nixed by Bond franchise executive producer Barbara Broccoli.

“Kevin, Kevin, Kevin, it’s not my problem,” Craig told Hart. “I’ve got enough on my plate without having to figure that one out. That’s a brain ache. I don’t need that.”