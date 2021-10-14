Entertainment

Daniel Craig Prefers Going To Gay Bars And You Probably Can't Guess Why

The "No Time To Die" James Bond actor said he's "been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember.”
This James Bond prefers his martinis shaken not stirred and his bars gay not straight.

“No Time To Die” star Daniel Craig said on a podcast posted this week that queer nightlife has played a large role in his life and has helped him avoid brawls. (Listen to the interview below.)

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” the 53-year-old actor told Bruce Bozzi on the “Lunch with Bruce” podcast. “One of the reasons (is) because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often. ... The aggressive dick swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of it as a kid because it’s like I don’t want to end up being in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot.”

A gay bar “would just be a good place to go,” Craig continued. “Everybody was chill. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was OK. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was an ulterior motive.”

Bozzi and Craig, who’s promoting his fifth and final go-round as the British superspy in “No Time To Die,” reminisced about causing a stir when they went to a gay bar together in Venice Beach, California, in 2010.

Bozzi recalled taking umbrage because a man asked him if he was Craig’s manager and Bozzi yelled at him.

“We kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird, ’cause we were doing nothing fucking wrong,” said Craig, who married actor Rachel Weisz in 2011. “What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘Oh, fuck, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s fucking go out.’ We got busted for doing nothing wrong. And I just was like, ‘I don’t give a fuck.’”

Craig said they shared a hug in the parking lot. Bozzi noted that the National Enquirer made a story of it.

“It was a shitstorm in a teacup,” Craig said.

