Daniel Craig Had The Best Line While Receiving His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Actor Daniel Craig was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

“I never thought I’d hear myself saying this, but you know, it’s an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood,” joked the James Bond star.

Advertisement

“If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man,” added Craig, whose final outing as 007 is in the newly released “No Time To Die.”

Craig is the 2,704th celebrity to be honored with a Hollywood star. His accolade sits just steps away from one dedicated to the late Roger Moore, who also played Bond.

They are located on 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, a nod to the fictional British super spy’s code number in the franchise.

Rami Malek, who plays Bond’s nemesis Safin in “No Time To Die,” paid tribute to Craig during Wednesday’s presentation.

Advertisement

“We all know he’s a superb actor, he’s dedicated, he can handle all his own stunts with one hand tied behind his back and the other holding a Negroni,” Malek said.

Daniel Craig has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. via Associated Press