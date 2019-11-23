Daniel Craig is officially 00Done.

The actor confirmed on Friday’s episode of “The Late Show” that the upcoming “No Time To Die” is his last outing as the fictional British spy James Bond.

“Are you done with Bond?” asked host Stephen Colbert.

“Yes,” replied Craig.

“You’re done with Bond?” repeated Colbert.

“It’s done,” said Craig.

Check out the clip here:

Craig debuted as Bond in 2006′s “Casino Royale.” He also portrayed the character in 2008’s “Quantum of Solace,” 2012’s “Skyfall” and 2015’s “Spectre.”

The longest-serving Bond had, however, initially been hesitant to reprise his role in the 25th installment of the franchise, which is slated for an April 2020 release.

Craig told German website Express earlier this week that “someone else needs to have a go,” reported Esquire magazine.

“It’s been, as they always are, incredibly hard work, but it’s a massive collaboration,” he added. “One of the most moving things for me about finishing the film is that I have been working with some of the people for 30 years.”

It’s currently unclear who will replace Craig in the role. Idris Elba has repeatedly shut down rumors that he will become the first Black Bond.

Elsewhere on “The Late Show,” Craig (who was promoting his new movie “Knives Out”) taught Colbert how to speak with a Welsh accent.

Check out that clip here: