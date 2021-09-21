Daniel Craig Says James Bond Shouldn't Be Played By A Woman

Actor Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond for the final time in the forthcoming “No Time To Die,” said he doesn’t think a woman should play the fictional British superspy in future installments.

In a new interview with Radio Times magazine, Craig was asked if he would support “a more diverse appointment as his replacement” — like, a woman or a person of color.

Craig replied: “The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, for a woman?”

That view echoes comments made by Bond franchise executive producer Barbara Broccoli in 2018.

“Bond is male. He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male,” Broccoli explained then. “And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

So, don’t expect to hear “Good Evening, Ms. Bond” in an 007 movie any time soon.

Elsewhere in the interview, Craig revealed the line in the “Casino Royale” script (his first movie as 007) that convinced him to take the gig.

“I got to the line when he asks for a vodka martini. The barman says, ‘Shaken or stirred?’ And the script said, ‘Do I look like I give a fuck?’”

“I went, ‘I’m in,’” he recalled. “Fuck” was later changed to “damn” in the movie.

“No Time To Die” is scheduled for release Oct. 8.