Daniel Craig And Jimmy Fallon Say Goodbye To James Bond In The Most Bond Way

After five James Bond films and billions of dollars at the box office over 15 years, Daniel Craig has earned that most Bond of libations: the martini. (Watch the video above.)

“Can we have a drink now?” the actor asked as host Jimmy Fallon praised him for reinvigorating the spy franchise on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

Craig had just completed a speed round of memories for each of his films, including his Bond swan song, “No Time to Die,” out now.

Fallon quickly brought up two of Bond’s signature drinks from below his desk and toasted the actor: “I’d be be honored to share a cheers, a martini with you. Mr. Bond, Mr. Craig, thank you for everything.”

The character indulged in 27 martinis in 23 films before “Spectre,” and Craig’s Bond had nine of them, The Drinks Business reported in 2015.

Over the years, however, Bond has also been known to imbibe beer, wine and Champagne too, Bon Appetit reported.

