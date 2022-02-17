Daniel Craig Recalls That Time Queen Elizabeth Cracked A Joke About His Stony Face

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is “very funny” and “wants to crack a joke and crack a joke about me,” actor Daniel Craig told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.

The former James Bond star, who teamed up with the British monarch for that stunning London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony skit, recalled one particular zinger.

“We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile,’” Craig remembered the queen deadpanning.

The queen recently awarded Craig the Order of St. Michael and St. George — an honor usually reserved for spies and diplomats. It was given to Bond in the movie “Casino Royale,” prompting Craig to joke about being deep undercover with his role as the British superspy.

Watch the interview here:

And watch the queen and Craig’s Olympics bit here:

