Daniel Dae Kim Stans 'Always Be My Maybe' Co-Star Ali Wong

Daniel Dae Kim is an Ali Wong stan.

Kim, who’s featured in the upcoming rom-com “Always Be My Maybe” alongside the comedian, shared his love for Wong in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a snapshot of Wong from her recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim called the comedian “not only one of the funniest people on the planet, she’s also one of the hardest working, kindest, most down-to-earth people you’ll ever meet.”

“Instead of playing the diva game and making it all about herself, she always took time out, even on her days off to make sure everyone ELSE on set was ok,” he wrote of Wong’s empathy while making the movie. “Many ‘stars’ in this business could take a lesson.”

Kim went on to praise Wong for “raising up the image of Asian and Asian American men in everything you do.”

“You may not think people notice, but I see you,” he wrote in the heartfelt post.

While on “Ellen,” Wong had actually joked she made the movie to smooch on Kim and fellow costar Keanu Reeves.

“I kiss a lot of sexy men. I kiss Daniel Dae Kim,” she said. “I kiss Keanu Reeves. I basically made Netflix spend all this money on a movie just so I could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves.”

Jokes aside, the movie has been praised for its portrayals of onscreen romances featuring Asian American actors, a rarity among mainstream Hollywood projects. In particular, several Asian American male actors play desirable love interests in the rom-com, making the film a significant win for representation.