Former Impeachment Investigator Tests Positive For COVID-19, Slams Testing Process

The upshot of my experience is that there are almost certainly hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of people walking around the United States with # COVID19. I didn’t take no for an answer to get a test, but many people might. And they go home to transmit it unknowingly.

And because I did not knowingly come into contact with a “known positive,” docs said my family could go about their business. But we can’t know if people are positive if they can’t get a test! This is the administration’s great failing — the only way to stop this is to test.

One final note: I may be the first you know who tested positive, but I won’t be the last. Let’s take care of each other, listen to the experts and the cities, states and corporations who are taking the lead in the absence of the fed government, and get through this together.