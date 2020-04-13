N.Y. Man Charged With Slashing Tires Of Nurses Working Overnight Shift

A New York state man is facing felony charges of criminal mischief after police said he slashed tires on 22 vehicles belonging to overnight-shift hospital employees.

Workers at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, in suburban Westchester County, found the damage as they left work around 7 a.m. Friday and called police, according to NBC News.

Just hours earlier, dozens of police officers and firefighters gathered outside the hospital to applaud health care workers, the Journal News reported.

Later Friday, police arrested 29-year-old Daniel R. Hall of Peekskill and charged him with criminal mischief and auto stripping. He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers said they found PCP on him.

He was locked in the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail pending a May 18 court date.

A hospital spokesperson told the New York Post the damage was shocking ― “especially at this time when our employees are working tirelessly and courageously through this crisis.”

The hospital has offered to pay for the damaged tires.