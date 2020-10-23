Daniel Jones Falls Down During Surefire Touchdown Run And Twitter Can't Even

The New York Giants can’t seem to get out of their own way in a 1-6 season.
Their quarterback hilariously proved that on Thursday by falling down with no one near him on the way to the end zone.
Daniel Jones sprinted into the open field on a brilliant keeper play and the touchdown was his against the host Philadelphia Eagles. All he had to do was stay on his feet.
He tripped.
And his teammates laughed.
The Giants eventually scored on that drive but lost the game, 22-21.
Twitter, led by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had a good laugh, too:
