New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the team’s logo had a bad game on Sunday.
Throwing three interceptions in a 31-13 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jones provided one of the bizarre highlights of the snowy afternoon. He absorbed a hit in the helmet from Green Bay’s Preston Smith that blasted the Y decal off the team’s logo, leaving Jones with just an “N.”
Some on Twitter merely made the observation that the decal was missing. One person wrote that Jones changed “his logo to N because he is Nasty with a capital N.”
If that were the case, many of Jones’ teammates on the 2-10 Giants might want to ditch the Y decal as well.
