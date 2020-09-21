“Schitt’s Creek” fans have been looking for something to fill the Moira Rose wig wall-sized hole in our hearts since the series ended in April. At the Emmys on Sunday night, we were treated to a brief, super-sweet and stylish reprise.

Creator and star Daniel Levy helped sweep the Emmys in a Thom Browne kilt reminiscent of the one he wore to marry Patrick, played by Noah Reid, in the show’s series finale.

ABC via Getty Images Look familiar?

Levy, alongside the cast and crew of the beloved show, cleaned up in the award show’s comedy categories, with big wins for acting, writing and directing. In an Instagram post Monday, Levy wrote he would one day “find the right words” to describe the experience.

Levy has previously paid homage to his character on the red carpet. Last year he arrived on the 2019 Emmys red carpet wearing four gold rings ― the same ones Reid’s character used to propose to David at the end of Season 5.

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy at the 2019 Emmy Awards.