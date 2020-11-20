The Style Evolution Of Dan Levy, One Of People's Sexiest Men Alive

2020 has been a Schitt show.

As in, the year we’ve been endlessly rewatching “Schitt’s Creek” as well as the moment the beloved show and its co-creator Dan Levy swept the Emmy Awards in September to distract us from the other, er, stuff that happened this year.

Now, according to a release from Alexis Rose PR (just kidding), Levy has been rightfully named one of People magazine’s “sexiest men alive.”

In honor of this exciting occasion, we’re looking back at some of Levy’s sexiest moments ― in suits, that is. His red carpet game, whether in a tux, a patterned suit or just a really great coat, is consistently well tailored and exceptional.

Our research has also inadvertently identified a pose Levy has been perhaps unknowingly perfecting since 1994, and on many carpets since. We’re bookmarking the palms-clasped pose for next time we don’t know what to do with our hands in a photo.

Behold, a sampling of some of Levy’s best suiting moments for you to peruse. Love this journey for you, bébé.