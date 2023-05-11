What's Hot

U.S. NewsNew York Cityjordan neely

Jordan Neely's Killer Charged With Manslaughter In The Second Degree Following Outcry

Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran who placed Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway, was asked to surrender by authorities, according to multiple reports.
Taiyler S. Mitchell

Reporter

People gather to attend the vigil to honor the life of a 30-year-old man Jordan Neely who was killed by a 24-year-old Marine veteran on a subway in New York City on May 8.
People gather to attend the vigil to honor the life of a 30-year-old man Jordan Neely who was killed by a 24-year-old Marine veteran on a subway in New York City on May 8.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The man who was captured on video killing a fellow passenger on a New York City subway car was charged and asked to surrender, according to multiple reports.

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, was charged with manslaughter in the second degree for the killing of 30-year-old Jordan Neely.

The three-minute video, filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, shows Penny locking Neely in a chokehold on the floor of the train car. Vazquez reported that Penny choked Neely for close to 15 minutes after Neely began “yelling” on the train.

“The man got on the subway car and began to say a somewhat aggressive speech, saying he was hungry, he was thirsty, that he didn’t care about anything, he didn’t care about going to jail, he didn’t care that he gets a big life sentence,” he told NBC New York. “That ‘It doesn’t even matter if I died.’”

New York’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled Neely’s killing a homicide, listing his cause of death as “compression of neck (chokehold).”

Neely’s killing sparked community outrage, with protests occurring inside the subway, and conversations about mental health.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

