Daniel Penny Indicted In Fatal Choking Of Jordan Neely On NYC Train

A grand jury has indicted Marine veteran Daniel Penny on charges connected to the fatal choking of Jordan Neely on a subway train in New York City, according to multiple media outlets.

Bystander video showed 24-year-old Penny putting 30-year-old Neely in a chokehold that eventually killed the Black street performer who had a history of mental health issues. The New York City medical examiner’s office said Neely died of “compression to his neck as a result of the chokehold” and ruled his death a homicide.

Neely’s death resulted in widespread protests calling for Penny’s arrest. Police arrested Penny 10 days after the incident. He has since disputed multiple claims made by witnesses.

Advertisement

The exact charges handed down by the grand jury will reportedly not be unsealed until Penny appears in court at a later date. Police initially arrested Penny on a second-degree murder charge.