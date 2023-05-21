Jordan Neely's Killer On Chokehold Death: It 'Had Nothing To Do With Race'

Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely – a 30-year-old Black homeless man – in a fatal chokehold, has spoken out and said it “had nothing to do with race.”

“This had nothing to do with race,” said Penny, who was freed pending trial after his arraignment.

He also told The Post: “I judge a person based on their character. I’m not a white supremacist.”

Penny added that his travels prior to Neely’s death along with his past speak to his character and declared that he loves “all cultures.”

He went on to say that he’s “deeply saddened by the loss of life.”

“It’s tragic what happened to him. Hopefully, we can change the system that’s so desperately failed us,” Penny said.

Mourners carry the casket of Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church after a funeral service in Harlem on Friday. Neely was widely identified as a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Penny’s comments come weeks after the May 1 death that followed him placing Neely in a chokehold for roughly 15 minutes, a witness said. Medical examiners ruled the death a homicide, citing the cause of death as “compression of neck (chokehold).”

Witnesses said Neely, known for being a Michael Jackson impersonator, had begun yelling over not having food and water along with saying that “he didn’t care” if he went to jail or died.

Penny and his attorneys, in a statement, said Neely had been “aggressively threatening” him and others on the subway car before the Marine veteran – with the help of passengers – “acted to protect themselves until help arrived.”

Witnesses said that Neely didn’t attack anyone on the subway, according to CBS News.

Penny, when asked by The Post if he felt “he did anything to be ashamed of,” said he did not.

“I don’t, I mean, I always do what I think is right,” he said.

Detectives walk Daniel Penny out of the New York Police Department's 5th Precinct on May 12. AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

Penny could spend up to 15 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter in the second degree. Neely’s family and their attorneys argued the charge isn’t enough, calling on Penny to face murder charges.

“We need a full cup of justice here, and we’re asking for us to continue to press forward until that happens,” said Lennon Edwards, an attorney for the family, earlier this month.

Several politicians have spoken out on Neely’s death including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who looks to become a Republican presidential candidate, shared a legal defense fund for Penny and referred to him as a “good Samaritan.”

Rev. Al Sharpton slammed the Republican’s comments in a eulogy for Neely on Friday.

“Apparently you don’t know what the good Samaritan was,” he said.