Daniel Radcliffe Is 'Not Interested' In Playing Harry Potter In 'Cursed Child' Film

Daniel Radcliffe has no interest in doing a film version of the play “Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.”

Director Chris Columbus — who helmed the first two Harry Potter movies, “Harry Potter And The Sorceror’s Stone” and “Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets” — has expressed interest in returning to the world of Harry Potter to create a film version of the play, which takes place years after the incidents in the seven books.

“A version of ′Cursed Child’ with Dan, Rupert [Grint] and Emma [Watson] at the right age, it’s cinematic bliss. If you’re a film nerd or cinephile, it’s kind of like what J.J. [Abrams] did with ‘Star Wars,’” Columbus told The Hollywood Reporter in November.

However, in a New York Times interview published Thursday, Radcliffe said that playing Potter is “not something I’m really interested in doing right now,” even though he enjoyed doing the recent cast reunion special on HBO Max.

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” Radcliffe said. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

He did give Potter fans enough to keep the hope alive long-term, though.

“I’m never going to say never,” Radcliffe said. “The ‘Star Wars’ guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10.”