Daniel Radcliffe Talks About The 1 Thing He Wants His Kids To Avoid 'At All Costs'

Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t have kids yet, but he already knows there’s one thing he doesn’t want them to experience.

“I want my kids ― if and when they exist ― I would love them to be around film sets,” the actor told Newsweek while on a press tour stop for his new movie, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

“A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, ’God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.”

“But,” he added, “I wouldn’t want fame for my kid.”

“Film sets are wonderful places,” the “Harry Potter” alum explained. “I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”

In an interview with BBC Radio 4′s “Desert Island Discs,” Radcliffe detailed how finding fame at a young age could put an incredible amount of pressure on a child.

Daniel Radcliffe, shown here at the premiere of "The Lost City" on March 12 in Austin, Texas, says he used to "get very drunk" to deal with the pressure of fame. Rich Fury via Getty Images

“I think a huge problem for a lot of people is they get into a situation where they start doing something when they’re 10,” he said in the March 2020 interview.

“They are committed for several years, and they stop enjoying it. They are ― by that point ― the breadwinner for their family, so multiple people are reliant on them continuing to do this job, and they feel pressured into it.

“If they don’t enjoy it, they go ‘Well, I will enjoy all the other things this life gives me, even if I hate the work.’ So I think that’s why you can see people going to drugs,” he said.

Radcliffe, who began acting at 10 and won the coveted role of Harry Potter at age 11, has spoken about how hard it is to cope with the pressures of being a celebrity. The “Swiss Army Man” revealed he used to get “very drunk” to deal with the spotlight.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint at the New York premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" on Nov. 11, 2001. New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images

“The quickest way to forget about the fact that you were being watched was to get very drunk,” the 33-year-old revealed on an episode of “Off Camera With Sam Jones” in 2019.

“Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, ‘Oh, people are watching more now because now I’m getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more,’” the now-sober actor said.