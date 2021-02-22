Daniel Radcliffe Is 'Intensely Embarrassed' By His 'Harry Potter' Acting

Daniel Radcliffe is The Boy Who Lived ... with serious embarrassment.

“It’s hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole,” he said, according to Digital Spy. “I’m incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky.”

“I’m intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously [laughs], but yeah, it’s like asking, ‘How do you feel about your teenage years?’” he added. “There’s so much in there that it’s almost impossible to single out one feeling.”

Peter Mountain/WireImage/Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe in "Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone."

The comments seem to echo what the actor told HuffPost in an interview last year.

“My entire life and career is built on luck and privilege,” Radcliffe said at the time. “I got incredibly lucky when I was 10 or 11 and then that afforded me opportunities that I would unquestionably not have been afforded had I not had that stroke of luck.”

So 10 points to Radcliffe for his brutal honesty and outstanding moral fiber.