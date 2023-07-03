Daniel Radcliffe's First Comments About Becoming A Dad Are Spot-On

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about the life-changing impact of parenthood in his first interview since the birth of his son in April.

The “Harry Potter” actor offered some insight into his new role as a dad during an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday ― and revealed his baby’s gender for the first time.

“It’s great,” Radcliffe said, later gushing about his girlfriend, actor Erin Darke. “It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing ― it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.”

The star of “Swiss Army Man” noted how lucky he’s been to spend time with his family, adding, “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we’re having a great time.”

Radcliffe explained how becoming a dad might change his acting career, telling ET, “I think it certainly will. It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year.”

Daniel Radcliffe attends the premiere of "The Lost City" in London on March 31, 2022. Joel C Ryan/Invision/Associated Press

“So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective ― not more selective, I’ve always been selective, but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years,” he went on.

Fans don’t have to worry about Radcliffe retiring any time soon though.

“I’ll never be stopping,” he said. “I don’t think that’s good for me either.”

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed in April that the couple had welcomed their first child.

Radcliffe and Darke met back in 2013 while working on the film “Kill Your Darlings.”

Around the same time, the former child star mused about becoming a dad in an interview with Time Out magazine.

“I definitely want to have kids,” he said during the 2013 chat. “I’ve grown up around lots of people who were having kids when I knew them, because a lot of them were a lot older than me. And I saw the wonderful change in them.”