Daniel Radcliffe Bails On Epic Prank Call For A Sweet Reason

Daniel Radcliffe was a wand’s width away from totally nailing a prank call challenge.

But the “Harry Potter” star bailed from the BBC Radio 1 “AlphabetiCall” segment over fears he was annoying the toy store worker he was talking to.

“You could tell he was getting annoyed and I hate annoying people,” Radcliffe said later.

Contestants have to begin each sentence with the next letter of the alphabet.

Find out what letter he finished on in the video here: