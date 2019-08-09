Daniel Radcliffe Bails On Epic Prank Call For A Sweet Reason

Daniel Radcliffe was a wand’s width away from totally nailing a prank call challenge.
But the “Harry Potter” star bailed from the BBC Radio 1 “AlphabetiCall” segment over fears he was annoying the toy store worker he was talking to.
“You could tell he was getting annoyed and I hate annoying people,” Radcliffe said later.
Contestants have to begin each sentence with the next letter of the alphabet.
Find out what letter he finished on in the video here:
