Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Wants To Star In A Rom-Com With Quinta Brunson

Daniel Radcliffe is ready to sweep Quinta Brunson off her feet in a new romantic comedy.
During a red carpet interview with Variety at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday night, the star of the “Harry Potter” films said he’d like to do more rom-coms when asked what genre he hopes to take on next.
When asked who he’d want as his leading lady, he immediately named the “Abbott Elementary” creator.
“Quinta Brunson; we should do something together,” he said. “And we’re a perfect height match, so really there’s a future in this.”
Radcliffe and Brunson have worked together before, but it was more about comedy and less about romance.
They appeared in the Emmy-winning TV film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a 2022 parody biopic about comedic musician “Weird Al” Yankovic. Radcliffe starred as Yankovic, and Brunson played media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
Brunson had a groundbreaking night at the Emmys on Monday.
The actor won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series for “Abbott Elementary.” She is the first Black woman to win the category since Isabel Sanford won in 1981 for “The Jeffersons.”
She celebrated the genre of comedy during an emotional acceptance speech.
“I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much, and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” she said while fighting back tears.