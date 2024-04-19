EntertainmentStephen ColbertAnimalsDogs

Watch Daniel Radcliffe Sell You On Rescue Pups With Harry Potter Shtick

The actor worked his magic on "The Late Show" so viewers would adopt these adorable dogs.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Daniel Radcliffe turned on the ol’ spellbinding charm to help an animal shelter put some pups up for adoption on “The Late Show” Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

The “Harry Potter” alum and host Stephen Colbert told a few tall tails (ahem) to boost the appeal of these already adorable pooches in a “Rescue Dog Rescue” segment.

Radcliffe made a pitch that harked back to his Hogwarts days. Holding up one of the potential pets, Radcliffe said: “This is Harry Pupper. He is a powerful wizard. I’m sorry, I read that wrong. He is a powerful whizzer. You’re gonna want to put a pad down for him.”

Rimshot please for the 34-year-old “Merrily We Roll Along” Broadway star, who should be charging a two-butterbeer minimum for his canine comedy.

He had other jokes, as did Colbert, who assured viewers about an older dog, “And don’t worry: If you have a nut allergy, he no longer has any.”

About 3.1 million dogs are taken in by animal shelters annually, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Those that are put up for adoption by a former child star and Quidditch player are far less.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot