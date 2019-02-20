“I can’t tell you what kind of drunk I am because I don’t remember what kind of drunk I am. I think I’m probably great ― while I’m conscious,” he said.

“But then I have to be looked after and ultimately I don’t want to wake up to 20 text messages along the lines of, ‘Where are you? Dude, are you OK?’”

Since becoming sober, Radcliffe told The Telegraph, he’s more likely to be found buried in a book or heading to the supermarket instead of going to the bar.

“It sounds so sad but I love going to the supermarket, doing a shop. I feel I’ve achieved something, been productive,” he said.