Daniel Radcliffe Captures 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Essence In Biopic Trailer

Actor Daniel Radcliffe captures the essence of Grammy-winning comedian and parody artist “Weird Al” Yankovic in the new trailer for the forthcoming biopic “Weird.”

In a teaser trailer released Tuesday for the Roku original film, Radcliffe sports Yankovic’s tight Afro curls and thick mustache, and appears bare-chested onstage with an accordion.

Advertisement

As the trailer continues, Radcliffe wears multiple variations of tropical-themed shirts, an item that Yankovic has worn throughout his illustrious career. When the news of Radcliffe’s upcoming role first broke in February, the “Harry Potter” actor said he took the part very seriously.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Radcliffe said in a statement, “and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100% unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

“Weird” explores the life of Yankovic across the last four decades. The film is being presented as an “untold true story,” chronicling Yankovic’s ascension to fame with hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” — as well as his “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” according to Variety.

Advertisement

Yankovic and Eric Appel, who directed the Roku original film, co-wrote the script together.

There is no release date for the film as of yet.